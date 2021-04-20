Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 CANCELLED: Latest updates class 10 students must know

Maharashta Board Class 10 Exam: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board has decided to cancel the SSC or class 10 exams 2021 due to the rising COVID-19 cases. This comes after many boards, including CBSE and ISC decided to cancel Class 10 exams altogether.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of Class 10 board exams. "Given the worsening situation of the #Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority," she said.

"As the current atmosphere is not conducive to exams, we had earlier postponed our exams while requesting other boards to reschedule theirs. In response to our communication, other boards have now cancelled their exams, so maintaining parity, we have cancelled ours too," she further said.

Gaikwad said the criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10 and the date of result declaration will soon be announced.

"The School Education Dept is committed to devising a "fair and accurate" assessment criterion," Gaikwad said.

While many state boards are yet to cancel the board exams, several are following the decision taken by the CBSE. CISCE or Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on Tuesday (April 20) announced its decision to cancel the Class 10 Board Exams or ICSE Exams 2021.