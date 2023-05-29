Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2023: Date, direct link, and other important details here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is likely to be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Although there has been no official announcement regarding the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2023, it is likely to be out soon.

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website--mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result 2023 was declared on May 25, and it is likely that the Class 10 board result 2023 will be declared anytime soon.

List of official websites for Maharashtra SSC result 2023

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check