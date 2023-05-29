Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2023: Date, direct link, and other important details here

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be out soon at the official website. Check all important details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2023: Date, direct link, and other important details here
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is likely to be declared soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Although there has been no official announcement regarding the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2023, it is likely to be out soon. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website--mahresult.nic.in. The Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 Result 2023 was declared on May 25, and it is likely that the Class 10 board result 2023 will be declared anytime soon. 

List of official websites for Maharashtra SSC result 2023

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in

Read: Study at Jamia RCA, where UPSC exam 2021 topper Shruti Sharma took coaching: Know last date, other details

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official website of Maharashtra board--mahresult.nic.in.
  • Go to SSC result 2023.
  • Enter your seat number and your mother's first name. 
  • Login and check your result.
  • Check, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express to be launched on May 29: Check timings, stops, route details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.