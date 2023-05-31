Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

Maharashtra Class 10 board result 2023 will be declared soon at the official website-- mahahsscboard.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon at the official website -- mahahsscboard.in. 

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2023 which were conducted between March 2 to 25. Maharashtra's HSC final exam results were released on May 25, and the overall pass rate was 91.25 percent.

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the link that reads, Maharastra SSC Result 2023 
  • Enter all the required details like roll number, DOB, etc
  • Click on Submit and Your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen
  • Download your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take printout for future reference.

Read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result for Science and Commerce released at orissaresults.nic.in, check direct link

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

  • Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on digilocker.gov.in
  • Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
  • Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
  • Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
  • Set your username and password
  • Enter your Aadhar number
  • Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.