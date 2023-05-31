Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon at the official website -- mahahsscboard.in.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2023 which were conducted between March 2 to 25. Maharashtra's HSC final exam results were released on May 25, and the overall pass rate was 91.25 percent.

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, Maharastra SSC Result 2023

Enter all the required details like roll number, DOB, etc

Click on Submit and Your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen

Download your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take printout for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker