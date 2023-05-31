Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 soon at the official website -- mahahsscboard.in.
Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2023 which were conducted between March 2 to 25. Maharashtra's HSC final exam results were released on May 25, and the overall pass rate was 91.25 percent.
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in
- On the home page, click on the link that reads, Maharastra SSC Result 2023
- Enter all the required details like roll number, DOB, etc
- Click on Submit and Your Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result will appear on the screen
- Download your Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and take printout for future reference.
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker
- Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on digilocker.gov.in
- Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
- Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
- Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
- Set your username and password
- Enter your Aadhar number
- Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.