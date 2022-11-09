Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application begins to fill over 14,000 vacancies, details here

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: File

The Maharashtra Police is looking for candidates to hire for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Maharashtra Police recruitment 2022 from the official website-- policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022 registration process will start today (November 9). Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 30. Maharashtra Police is aiming to fill a total of 14956 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates

The online application process will begin: November 09

Last date to apply: November 30

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Police Constable: 14956 posts

SRPF Police Constable:1204 posts

Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts

Maharashtra Police Constable Job 2022: How to apply