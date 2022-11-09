Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application begins to fill over 14,000 vacancies, details here

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 application process has been started at policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 10:47 PM IST

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application begins to fill over 14,000 vacancies, details here
Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022 | Photo: File

The Maharashtra Police is looking for candidates to hire for Constable posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Maharashtra Police recruitment 2022 from the official website-- policerecruitment2022.mahait.org and mahapolice.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2022 registration process will start today (November 9). Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply is November 30. Maharashtra Police is aiming to fill a total of 14956 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • The online application process will begin: November 09
  • Last date to apply: November 30

Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

  • Police Constable: 14956 posts
  • SRPF Police Constable:1204 posts
  • Driver Police Constable: 2174 posts

Maharashtra Police Constable Job 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the website of the Maharashtra Police i.e. policerecruitment2022.mahait.org.
  • Register for the Post
  • After registration, login into your account
  • Fill the Form
  • Pay Application Fee.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
5 natural food items that will keep you healthy throughout this winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.