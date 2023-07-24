Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 website www.cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 launched, registration begins today

The application and counselling process, fee structure, eligibility criteria, and reservation guidelines, among other things, will be provided in the information pamphlet for candidates which has not yet been released.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has launched the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling website - www.cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023. Candidates will be able to file for admission to medical programs in Maharashtra through this website.

Students will be able to apply for counselling to obtain medical seats at premier universities around Maharashtra starting today - July 24, 2023.

The application and counselling process, fee structure, eligibility criteria, and reservation guidelines, among other things, will be provided in the information pamphlet for candidates which has not yet been released.

For the purpose of assisting students in understanding their prospects of admission, the CET Cell additionally published the previous year’s cut-off scores on the newly established website for review. Students may look it up in order to get an idea of the medical schools they might qualify for based on their grades and India-wide rankings. This list, however, is only illustrative and does not assure a medical seat this year.

Candidates must gather their materials so as to start the application process at the earliest. The NEET counselling process will help candidates with several things including registration, fee payment, option selection, choice locking, seat assignment, result announcement, and reporting to the designated institute.

To get themselves admitted into the MBBS and BDS programmes, students who passed the NEET UG 2023 can apply by submitting the registration form. On the MCC’s official website, mcc.nic.in, the committee has posted a list of participating MBBS and BDS medical institutes for NEET UG counselling 2023.

It is important to note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the selection process for the first round of NEET counselling at mcc.nic.in.

READ | Karnataka likely to hike milk prices by by this amount, details inside