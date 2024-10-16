The round one registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG counselling will close today, while the fee payment portal will remain accessible till October 17, 2024.

The aspiring postgraduate medical students should act swiftly to secure their spot in various MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs across medical colleges in Maharashtra. The registration for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling Round 1 is scheduled to close today, October 16, 2024. The application fee payment portal will remain open till tomorrow, October 17, 2024.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) earlier closed the registration on October 6, 2024. Given the academic interest of the candidates, the state CET cell extended the online registration till October 16. The eligible candidates can now register for the counselling via the official website: “medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/” The candidates need to submit essential coloured scanned original documents for successful registration. The documents include the NEET 2024 scorecard, NEET 2024 admit card, MBBS degree, valid ID proofs verifying personal details, contact information, nationality and academic records.

After registration, candidates need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 3000 on the payment portal accessible till tomorrow. Those candidates who are applying to government medical colleges without reservation are required to deposit a security fee of Rs 25000. For candidates under reservation, the security fee is Rs 12500. The fee for applying for both private and government colleges is Rs 1 lakh.

The candidates who complete the registration and payment processes will be eligible for the phase of admission. After the registration, the CET cell will publish a provisional merit list and seat allotment results. The candidates are then required to complete a preference form to apply for these seats. Once submitted, the change in the choices cannot be modified. The candidates need to report to their assigned institute with all the necessary documents for verification. After the physical document verification process, they will have to pay the fees to join the institute.