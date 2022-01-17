Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: UG course Registration process ends today at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Counselling 2021 registration process of the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will end today (January 17) at 5 pm. Candidates who have qualified for NEET-UG 2021 can apply for admissions to undergraduate medical courses through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The process of paying the registration fee and submitting the document will also end today at 11:59 pm.

Students will get admission to various medical colleges of Maharashtra under the 85% state quota through Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021.

For Maharashtra NEET Counselling, students will be required to pay a non-refundable application of Rs 1,000. on the basis of filled preferences and availability of seats, the candidates will be allotted seats. This is to be noted that the application form, once submitted cannot be edited. A statement by the State cell in this regard reads, "There is provision to make changes in the Application Form before Click on Submit Button. Candidates should verify the correctness of entries made in the application form. There is no provision to make changes in the application form once Submit Button is clicked."

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the agency that conducts counselling for NEET, has released the detailed schedule for NEET UG counselling 2021 on the official website. The NEET-UG counselling 2021 will begin on January 19. The NEET-UG Counselling will happen in 4 rounds - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. For round one, the final result will be declared on January 29.

As per the schedule out on the official website mcc.nic.in, the round 1 verification of seat matrix will be done by institutes from January 17-18. Registration/ payment will begin on January 19 and continue till January 24, up to 12:00 noon. The payment facility will be available for three more hours up till 3:00 pm noon on January 24, as per Server Time.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Required documents

NEET UG 2021Admit card of Online Application Form NEET-UG 2021 Marksheet Nationality certificate School leaving certificate Domicile Certificate Aadhar card Class 10, 12 marksheets Caste certificate (If applicable)

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Steps to apply