Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 latest update: Official dates to be released soon, check list of documents required

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling update: State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will soon release the NEET UG counselling dates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 04:48 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra to begin NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants can check the official website - info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG for official dates and can register to participate in Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 counselling.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few weeks ago on its official website nta.neet.nic.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is held for state quota seats in government/ corporate, government-aided, and all quota seats in private/ minority institutions in Maharashtra. Candidates who want to take part in the Maharashtra MBBS counselling 2021 must first register on the CET cell's official website and fill out the online registration form.   

NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is administered by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 Admit Card of candidates
  • NEET application form 2021of candidates
  • NEET result 2021/ scorecard of candidates
  • Nationality certificate of candidates issued by District Magistrate/ valid Indian passport/ school leaving certificate of Class 10 or 12
  • Class 10 mark sheet for the candidates
  • Domicile Certificate of candidates
  • Aadhaar card of candidates
  • Medical fitness certificate of candidates
  • Class 12 passing certificate of candidates
  • Certificate of Caste (if applicable) of candidates
  • Certificate of Caste Validity (if applicable) of candidates
  • Ex-servicemen certificate (if applicable)
  • Certificate of transfer (if applicable)
  • A certificate of eligibility for the EWS category, granted by a competent body (if applicable)
  • MKB area certificate of Class 10 or Class 12 (if applicable), disputed area certificate, mother tongue certificate

