Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021 latest update: Official dates to be released soon, check list of documents required

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra to begin NEET UG Counselling 2021 soon. Medical aspirants can check the official website - info.mahacet.org/CAP2021/NEET_UG for official dates and can register to participate in Maharashtra NEET UG 2021 counselling.

It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam result was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) a few weeks ago on its official website nta.neet.nic.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is held for state quota seats in government/ corporate, government-aided, and all quota seats in private/ minority institutions in Maharashtra. Candidates who want to take part in the Maharashtra MBBS counselling 2021 must first register on the CET cell's official website and fill out the online registration form.

NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is administered by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling Documents Required