Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: Registration to begin today at cetcell.mahacet.org - Know how to apply

State Common Entrance Test Cell to begin the Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling registration process today (December 30). Candidates with a valid NEET score can register for Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling on cetcell.mahacet.org. Information bulletin to help candidates with the registration process has been also released on the website.

Registration and fee payment process will be available from December 30, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

The last date to upload the documents is January 6. The provisional merit list will be released on January 8.

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for various posts including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, B(P&O), and BSc (Nursing) courses.

“The Admission Process for Health Science Courses in the State of Maharashtra will require NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the Registration Process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered,” an official statement said.

The schedule for counselling rounds will be announced later, it added.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021: Steps to register

- Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, cetcell.mahacet.org.

- On the home page, go to the 'NEET UG 2021' tab.

- Click on 'Registration' and read all the instructions.

- Enter your details and upload the required documents.

- Pay the application fee and submit the form.

- Take a printout of the application form for any future reference.