Some students in Maharashtra have claimed that more than a dozen questions had incorrect or irrelevant options in the MHT Common Entrance Test (CET) PCM group online examination, held on Sunday (April 27). The exam was conducted by the government of Maharashtra's State Common Entrance Test Cell for admissions to engineering colleges for the 2025-2026 academic year.

According to media reports, there were between 15 to 25 mathematics questions with erroneous options, sparking confusion and anxiety among candidates.

Parents express concern

"All the students have worked extremely hard for these exams and are now angry, upset, and demoralised. The technical blunder by the CET Cell has shattered their morale. Immediate corrective action is needed to safeguard the students' future," a parent told Punekar News.

"My daughter had prepared for two years only to find out that 20+ maths questions had wrong options," another concerned parent posted on the social media platform X. "We demand justice and fair opportunity," he added.

Congress leader demands probe

Meanwhile, Dileep B Sardesai, an official at the state's CET Cell, told the news outlet that students will be provided the facility of an "objection tracker" after some time to raise their concerns.

Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal said it was a "very serious" matter and demanded a probe into students' allegations. "Why should students stuffer due to the negligence of the institutions or companies responsible for preparing the papers?" he asked in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The state government is fully responsible for ensuring that students are not harmed under any circumstances," Sapkal added.

About MHT CET exam

The MHT CET exam comprises three multiple choice-based questions (MCQ) papers, carrying 100 marks each, to test students' proficiency in physics, chemistry, and math. The total duration for the exam is 180 minutes, with the first half dedicated to physics and chemistry, and the remaining time meant for mathematics. There is no negative marking in the exam.