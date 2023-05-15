Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra Board result likely next week, steps to check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th marksheet

File photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the result for HSC, and SSC exam soon. As per media reports, Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 is likely to be released next week. However, there has been no official announcement yet regarding the date and time of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023 through the official website – mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were conducted from March 2 to March 25. The exam was held in two shifts. HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Media reports indicate that the board is likely to release MSBSHSE Class 10th Results in the month of June, despite the fact that there is no official confirmation of when the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 would be released.

Class 10 results are released each year usually in June and July.

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Steps to Download SSC Result Online