Maharashtra HSC, SSC Board Exam 2022: Offline exam dates RELEASED - Check schedule here

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced the dates for the Class 12 (HSC) and Class 10 (SSC) board 2022. Maharashtra Board Class 12th board exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode from March 4 to April 7, 2022. Maharashtra Board Class 10th board exam dates will be conducted from March 15 to April 18.

“Written exams of Std 12th (HSC) will be held offline from March 4, 2022 to April 07,2022, & those of Std 10th (SSC) will be held offline from March 15, 2022 to April 18, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25%. Questions will only be from this reduced syllabus,” Ms Gaikwad tweeted today evening.