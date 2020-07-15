Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Results to be declared soon, check @mahresult.nic.in.

The results of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2020 will be released on the official website soon. Candidates can check the result on the official website-mahresult.nic.in.

The result can also be accessed on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

However, there has been no formal announcement by the MSBSHSE regarding the confirmed date. Media reports claim that the results are expected by July 20.

Steps to check the results for Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 5. Click on submit.

Step 6. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Over 13 lakh students had appeared in HSC Class 12 examinations.

The exams were scheduled to take place between March 7 and April first week. Certain exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The evaluation of the answer sheets began from May 6.