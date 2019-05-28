Maharashtra HSC Results 2019 declared: 85.88% pass percentage recorded; girls outshine boys yet again

The result of Maharashtra Class XII exam 2019 has been released by MSBSHSE. The class 12th examination was held from February 21 to March 20, 2019, by the board.

More than 14 lakh students appeared for the examination from nine divisions in Maharashtra- Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Maharashtra board Class 12 students have recorded a pass percentage of 85.88 percent this year. The overall pass percentage has decreased from last year's, when the figure stood at 88.41 percent.

Girls outshone the boys this time again and as many as 90.25% girls were declared as passed while for the boys the figure was 82.40%.

The exam was conducted across 9,486 junior colleges in the state and 2,822 centres have been allotted for the exam. Of the total candidates, 8.34 lakh were boys and 6.50 lakh were girls.

Among districts, Konkan fared the best with pass percentage at 93.30 per cent. While, Pune received a pass percentage of 87.80 percent in HSC Class 12 examinations this year.

You can check results on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website mahresult.nic.in (http://mahresult.nic.in).