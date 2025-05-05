Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: Once released, students can view and download the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, is all set to declare the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result soon. MSBSHSE has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 results. According to the MSBSHSE, the results of the HSC or Class 12 will be announced at 1 PM on Monday, May 5. Once released, students can view and download the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and results.digilocker.gov.in.

As an alternative, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Resul will also be accessible on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in and at mahresult.nic.in. MSBSHSE HSC Board Exam 2025 began on February 11, 2025, and concluded on March 11, 2025. The vocational exams began on February 11, 2025, and ended on March 11, 2025. Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2025: How to download marksheet