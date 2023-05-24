Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tomorrow: Official website, alternate ways to check Maha Board Class 12 Result

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared on Thursday (May 25). Read here to know the official website, how to check, and more here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tomorrow: Official website, alternate ways to check Maha Board Class 12 Result
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 is set to be released on Thursday (May 25). The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow at 11 am. The Maharashtra 12th board result will be declared via press conference first and then it will be released online. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2023 mahresult.nic.in, 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via official website

  • Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board i.e. mahresult.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads, ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2023/ Maharashtra SSC Result 2023’
  • A new window will open up on the screen
  • Enter roll number and mother’s name in the appropriate fields as mentioned on Maharashtra HSC Admit card/ Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 
  • Verify the details and click on ‘Submit’
  • Take a printout of the same and keep it safe for further references. 

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via SMS

  • SMS 'MHHSCSEAT NO./ MHSSCSEAT NO'
  • Send it to 57766
  • HSC result of Maharashtra board is sent on the same number as SMS.

Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 soon: How, when, where to check, other details on Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker 

  • Visit DigoLocker’s registration page - digilocker.gov.in
  • A new window with an input field will open
  • Enter your mobile number and then click on the ‘Continue’ button
  • An OTP will be sent to this number
  • Fill in this OTP in the provided space in the new window and then click on the ‘Verify’ button
  • The link will be redirected to a new window
  • Set Username and Password for the account
  • The password must not contain the username
  • Lastly, submit your Aadhaar Number and verify it either through OTP or fingerprint option
  • You have now successfully signed up to Digilocker App.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Check out Nita Ambani's 5 most expensive and alluring sarees
Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you help us to spot number 9 in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.