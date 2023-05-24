Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tomorrow: Official website, alternate ways to check Maha Board Class 12 Result

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 is set to be released on Thursday (May 25). The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will be declared tomorrow at 11 am. The Maharashtra 12th board result will be declared via press conference first and then it will be released online. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2023 mahresult.nic.in,

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via official website

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board i.e. mahresult.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘Maharashtra HSC result 2023/ Maharashtra SSC Result 2023’

A new window will open up on the screen

Enter roll number and mother’s name in the appropriate fields as mentioned on Maharashtra HSC Admit card/ Maharashtra SSC Admit Card

Verify the details and click on ‘Submit’

Take a printout of the same and keep it safe for further references.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via SMS

SMS 'MHHSCSEAT NO./ MHSSCSEAT NO'

Send it to 57766

HSC result of Maharashtra board is sent on the same number as SMS.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker