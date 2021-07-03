Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 evaluation criteria released, know how marks will be calculated

Headlines

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

Virat Kohli shares beautiful picture with Anushka Sharma from their vacation, makes cafe recommendation

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India: A Milestone for Big Tech

India's fastest woman sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year ban for failing dope test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

Virat Kohli shares beautiful picture with Anushka Sharma from their vacation, makes cafe recommendation

7 yoga asanas to get rid of double chin, face fat

Asia Cup 2023: Man of the series in Asia Cup history

10 Indian snacks you can eat in weight loss journey 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Ghoomer movie review: Balki knocks it out of the park with near-perfect storytelling; Saiyami, Abhishek are the MVPs

OMG 2 box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film holds well, mints Rs 85 crore in first week in India

HomeEducation

Education

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 evaluation criteria released, know how marks will be calculated

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students in HSC exams.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 10:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Maharashtra government has released the evaluation criteria for HSC or Class 12 board examination 2021. It is very similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria of 40:30:30. The government has released the evaluation criteria after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

The students will be evaluated on the basis of scores in college-based assessments in Class 12 and class 11 exams. Along with this, the marks of student's best 3 performing subjects in Class 10 board exams will be considered, the State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.

"For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std. 12th & Std. 11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered," Gaikwad tweeted.

For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12 will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of class 11 and the average of the best three performing theory papers of class 10 will have 30% weightage each.

MSBHSHSE to pass all students

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students. An official notification said, "Given the pandemic, the state board is permitted to pass all students in HSC exam."

Any student who would be getting marks less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class. Still, if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks allotted, they can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board.

What Gaikwad said

Gaikwad called it an "ad-hoc arrangement". She said, "It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std. 10th, 11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times".

Schools have been asked to start with the evaluation process already. The SC had asked all state governments including Maharashtra to announce results by July 31.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who got richer by Rs 3 lakh crore in one day, not from China, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, Musk

Uttarakhand: Landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun, 15 houses, 7 cowsheds collapsed

Ratan Tata’s half-brother Noel Tata’s Rs 2000 crore firm-led clothing brand to give tough competition to Reliance

'Aamir kitna overacting kiya': Mansoor Khan reveals SS Rajamouli's reaction to actor's performance in Laal Singh Chaddha

Amid OMG 2 success, Yami Gautam calls Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘first of a kind’, says ‘wish we could show it to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE