Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 evaluation criteria released, know how marks will be calculated

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students in HSC exams.

The Maharashtra government has released the evaluation criteria for HSC or Class 12 board examination 2021. It is very similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria of 40:30:30. The government has released the evaluation criteria after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Evaluation criteria

The students will be evaluated on the basis of scores in college-based assessments in Class 12 and class 11 exams. Along with this, the marks of student's best 3 performing subjects in Class 10 board exams will be considered, the State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.

"For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std. 12th & Std. 11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered," Gaikwad tweeted.

For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12 will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of class 11 and the average of the best three performing theory papers of class 10 will have 30% weightage each.

For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std.12th & Std.11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered. #HSC #internalassessment #BoardExams #exams2021 pic.twitter.com/XvPH3Sak26 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021

MSBHSHSE to pass all students

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students. An official notification said, "Given the pandemic, the state board is permitted to pass all students in HSC exam."

Any student who would be getting marks less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class. Still, if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks allotted, they can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board.

What Gaikwad said

Gaikwad called it an "ad-hoc arrangement". She said, "It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std. 10th, 11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times".

Schools have been asked to start with the evaluation process already. The SC had asked all state governments including Maharashtra to announce results by July 31.