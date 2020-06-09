Headlines

Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will not be declared by June 10: reports

As per some reports, the delay in the result is due to late paper evaluation by the Board due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 11:49 AM IST

The result of Maharashtra HSC Exams 2020 will not be declared on June 10. The examination was conducted in the month of March 2020 but the result was delayed as the evaluation work of the exam papers is incomplete. 

As per the Maharashtra high court's order, the HSC and SSC results 2020 should have been declared by June 10 but as per the latest media reports, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

As per some reports, the delay in the result is due to late paper evaluation by the Board due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is yet to announce any dates officially on the release of results. 

Reports also indicate that the Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 can be delayed by nearly 1 month and students should expect the results to be announced in the first week of July 2020.

According to Gaikwad, the answer sheets were collected from post offices and the centres to be sent to the teachers for evaluation and the government is monitoring the process since May 18, 2020. The minister has expressed hope that the Board along with the state government would announcing the results by July. The Maharashtra Board has recently cancelled the Geography Exam and announced that the students will be awarded average marks. 

Maharashtra government has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state due to the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state.

 

 

 

