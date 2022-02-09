Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2022 to be released SHORTLY for March-April exam - Know steps to download MSBSHSE admit card

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will releasing MSBSHSE HSC hall ticket 2022 today, February 9, 2022at 1 pm on board’s official website - mahahsscboard.in.

The online Maharashtra HSC admit card will be made available through college login. Students can collect HSC admit card 2022 from their respective schools. The Maharashtra HSC general and bi-focal time table 2022 has been released in December 2021, the exams will be conducted from March 4, 2022.

Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2022: How to download MSBSHSE admit card 2022

Step 1: Visit official website: mahahsscboard.in



Step 2: Click on the option of ‘HSC’

Step 3: Scroll down, and look for section of ‘Login for Institute’

Step 4:Click on ‘Sign in here’ below the option of ‘For HSC’

Step 5: Enter the username and password and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 6: Select the range of roll numbers and download Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2022.