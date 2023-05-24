Search icon
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 soon: How, when, where to check, other details on Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2023 will be declared on May 25 at 11 am. Know all important details, direct link, latest updates below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:12 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 soon: How, when, where to check, other details on Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Maharashtra Class 12 Board Result 2023 on Thursday (May 25) at 11 am. The Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be out tomorrow through a press conference first, and the result link for HSC Result 2023 will be activated at 2 pm for candidates to check the result online. 

After 2 pm on May 25, candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023 will be able to check their result from the official website-- mahahsscboard.in. 

Maharashtra 12th Result 2023: How to check  

  • Visit the official website of the board, mahahsscboard.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link for Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2023
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • Enter the required credentials and click on the submit option
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

As many as 12,57,293 students had registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams. Among the registered students, 7,92,780 are male, and 6,64,441 are female. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website to check the Class 12 Board Result 2023. Students can also stay tuned in to DNA india for further details. 

