EDUCATION

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: MSBSHSE results declared at mahahsscboard.in; 91.88% passing percentage

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the result of Maharashtra HSC exam today, May 5, 2025. Students can check the Maha Board HSC Scorecard 2025 by visiting the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in.