Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: MSHSEB to declare results today, know websites to check scores

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is all set to declare the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 today in the afternoon. Students will be able to check their Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 on the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in. 14,85,191 people appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: Websites to check results on

www.mahresult.nic.in

www.mahahsscboard.in

www.hscresult.mkcl.org

www.examresults.net

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: Time of result

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is set to declare the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 at 1 pm in the afternoon today - June 8, 2022.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Step 4: Click on the “View Result” button

Step 5: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

Students who fail to score passing marks in the exam would get the opportunity to appear for the Supplementary Examinations. Dates for the HSC Supplementary exams would be announced with the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022. The board usually conducts these exams in July and releases the results by end of August.