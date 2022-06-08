Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12 result at 1 pm today

IANS Photo

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is all set to declare the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 today at 1 pm. Once released, the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 will be available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. A total of 14,85,191 appeared for the HSC Examinations this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Apart from the official website, the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 will also be available on mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, examresults.net.

A direct link to the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 will be activated once it is announced.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Step 4: Click on the “View Result” button

Step 5: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

The announcement about declaring the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 today was done by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Students who fail to score passing marks would get the opportunity to appear for the Supplementary Examinations. Dates for the HSC Supplementary exams would be announced with the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022. The board usually conducts these exams in July and releases the results by end of August.