Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 LIVE: MSHSEB declares results, check direct link, pass percentage

File Photo

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) has declared the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 today - June 8, 2022. Students can now check their Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 on the official website - www.mahresult.nic.in. 14,85,191 people appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

READ | Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: MSHSEB to declare results today, know websites to check scores

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the given space

Step 4: Click on the “View Result” button

Step 5: The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

A total of 94.22 percent of students state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams this year, which is less compared to 99.63 percent of students who passed the exams last year.

READ | Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare Class 12 result at 1 pm today

The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 percent, Amaravati - 96.34 percent, Latur- 95.25 percent, Kolhapur- 95.07 percent, Nashik- 95.03 percent, Aurangabad- 94.97 percent, Pune- 93.61 percent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.

The pass percentage in the science stream was 98.30 percent, in arts- 90.51 percent, commerce-91.71 percent, and vocational streams - 92.40 percent, Gosavi said.