Maharashtra Class 10 exam 2021 results evaluation - Latest updates students must know

Keeping in mind the well-being of students, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the Class 10 board exam 2021 last month. While announcing the cancellation, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Varsha Gaikwad had mentioned that the marks would be evaluated on the basis of 'internal assessment' or 'objective criteria.' However, the process is yet to be decided and no decision has been taken on how marks will be awarded and who can apply for class 11 admissions.

"The Class 10 board examination has been cancelled. However, a meeting (stakeholder) will be called, which will create a final roadmap to bring uniformity in the boards of higher secondary education including the central and international boards,” the minister had announced.

"As the current atmosphere is not conducive to exams, we had earlier postponed our exams while requesting other boards to reschedule theirs. In response to our communication, other boards have now cancelled their exams, so maintaining parity, we have cancelled ours too," she had further said.

The criteria for declaring the result of class 10th will be set along with the date of the result declaration.

Maharashtra Class 10 exam 2021 was scheduled to be held from April 23 to May 21.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2021 exam has been postponed and a final decision will be taken in June after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The exams have been postponed due to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest official announcement, the decision on the revised exam dates will be taken soon and intimated accordingly.

On the other hand, for classes 9 and 11, the state government has cancelled the final exams and directly promoted students to the next class.