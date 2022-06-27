MHT CET 2022 correction window open: All important details here

MHT CET 2022 | Photo: File

The MHT CET 2022 correction window facility was opened for candidates on June 23 and it will be closed on June 30. Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra CET 2022 exam for admission into engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses can edit their application forms till June 30, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 – How to correct form

Visit the official website mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on link that reads ‘MHT-CET 2022’

Login using your credentials

Edit your forms and make the changes required and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future references.

MHT CET 2022: Timetable

The datasheet for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official website – mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org. As per a notice issued, MHT CET 2022 exam for the PCM group is likely to be conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022, whereas, the exam for the PCB group is likely to take place from August 12 to 20, 2022.

As per the official circular released by Maharashtra CET Cell, candidates can only change their name, date of birth, photograph, subject from PCM to PCB and vice versa and category.

MHT CET 2022 was earlier scheduled to be conducted in June but due to a clash with the JEE Main 2022 Exams and NEET UG 2022 Exam, the MHT CET 2022 exam date was postponed and tentatively set for August. The final dates are expected to be announced soon.

