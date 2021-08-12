Maharashtra CET 2021: Application process reopens TODAY - Check mahacet.org for details

Maharashtra government reopens the application process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021). The application process has begun for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Maharashtra CET, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline to apply for Maharashtra CET is August 16.

The State’s Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant announced the reopening of the MHT CET 2021 registration link.

“As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021,” the tweet read.

Steps to apply Maharashtra CET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site- mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Maharashtra CET 2021” link

Step 3: Enter the login details and other required details

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Click on submit and pay the application fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a hardcopy for further reference.