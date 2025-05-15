A Maharashtra boy from Solapur district has celebrated his success in examination, after his CBSE class 10 2025 results declared him pass. The boy celebrated his scoring enough marks to clear the exam. The family celebrated this win by taking out a rally and distributing sweets.

Academic success is lauded in India almost as equivalent to an innovation by a scientist, and exams like CBSE, UPSC, NEET and JEE are considered as the cornerstone of life, a Maharashtra boy from Solapur district has celebrated his success in examination, after his CBSE class 10 2025 results declared him pass. Yes, where many feel grief over even getting 95%, the family of this boy celebrated his scoring enough marks to clear the exam. The boy from Siddheshwar Balak Mandir School has scored a minimum of 35% in every subject, marks required to get pass.

Shivam's family celebrates his pass result

None of the parents or even students would see this as any achievement except that such scores mean that they have been allowed to enter to the new class, to start a new session. As for Shivam, this is a big achievement. The family celebrated this win by taking out a rally, distributing sweets, and taking Shivam to neighbours to seek their blessings. A video of the same has gone viral which shows him being elated after the results and his family members and neighbours putting garlands around his neck to celebrate. Everybody around him showered their love and encouragement.

For many, this would be considered a modest achievement. But for Shivam and his family, it’s nothing short of a triumph against the odds. The result sparked genuine joy in his community, leading to a spontaneous celebration that included a festive rally, traditional sweets, and blessings from neighbors and elders alike. A viral video captured Shivam, smiling and draped in flower garlands, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and encouragement. The reason that he celebrated his getting passed is because he did not expect that he would even get passed. He said, “I was honestly stunned to see 35 marks in every subject. I thought I would fail,” he said with a mix of disbelief and relief. “But now that I’ve passed, I want to work harder and aim higher. My goal is to pursue an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course.”



Shivam’s father who became emotional after knowing his son's result which was unexpected, said, “We were sure he would fail. But even scoring 35 marks is a big win for our family. We are overjoyed,” he said teary eyed.



The CBSE Class 10 results were announced results on May 13, in which 87.98% students passed and over 1.11 lakh students scored above 90%. Those regions which conducted CBSE board examination, Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentage with a score of 99.60%. The examination took place between February 15 and March 18 2025.

For CBSE class 12 results, this year's pass percentage for the Class 12th board exam is 88.39 percent, an increase of 0.41 percentage points compared to last year. Over 16 lakh students sat for class 12 examination.