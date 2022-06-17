Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 DECLARED: MSBSHSE 10th result marksheet to be available shortly at mahresult.nic.in

File photo

Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 today (June 17). However, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 mark sheet will be available at 1 pm. Maharashtra SSC result 2022 is available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and others.

Maharashtra Board has already declared the MSHSEB HSC results. It was announced last month by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20.

List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Enter your required credentials.

Click on the “View Result” button.

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

As for Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, a total of 14,85,191 students appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 percent, Amaravati - 96.34 percent, Latur- 95.25 percent, Kolhapur- 95.07 percent, Nashik- 95.03 percent, Aurangabad- 94.97 percent, Pune- 93.61 percent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.