Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 DECLARED at mahresult.nic.in - Check MSBSHSE class 10 pass percentage, toppers

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 DECLARED: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, MSHSEB has to declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 today (June 17). However the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 marksheet will be available at 1 pm. This year, 96.94% have passed MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC Result 2022, The Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 has been declared for nine divisions - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022 is available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and others.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Konkan division has the highest pass percentage, 99.27%. Nashik pass percentage is 95.05%, while for Mumbai pass percentage is 96.98%.

List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Enter your required credentials.

Click on the “View Result” button.

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

As for Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, a total of 14,85,191 students appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 percent, Amaravati - 96.34 percent, Latur- 95.25 percent, Kolhapur- 95.07 percent, Nashik- 95.03 percent, Aurangabad- 94.97 percent, Pune- 93.61 percent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.