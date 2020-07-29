Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 declared: Overall pass percentage 95.30%, girls outperform boys

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Rs 2901 cheaper than Apple iPhone 15, check details

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

Multigrain atta vs regular atta: Which is better for your health?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in men's cricket semis, to face India in final

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

Yamaha Aerox 155 gets new MotoGP Edition, priced at Rs 1.48 lakh

Diabetes diet: 8 Carbohydrate options for people with Type 2 Diabetes

5 ChatGPT shortcuts to speed up your work

10 foods for vaginal health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 19, over 100 remain missing, 3000 stranded in the state

Mission Raniganj Twitter review: Netizens hail Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, call film 'impactful masterpiece'

Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna's reaction to his performance in Mission Raniganj: 'You are getting...'

Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals how Kareena Kapoor put him at ease in scene where he had to strangle her

HomeEducation

Education

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 declared: Overall pass percentage 95.30%, girls outperform boys

In terms of district, Konkan topped the list with 98.77% andAurangabad division secured the least with 92%.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The  Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020  at the official website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The results were declared on the official website at 1 PM.

Interested students can get their scores at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

2019 recorded the decade low pass percentage in the state. This year, the pass percentage of candidates who appeared for the examinations is 95.30 percent, an increase of 18.20 percentage points as compared to last year.

In terms of districts,  Konkan topped the list with 98.77% and Aurangabad division secured the least with 92%.

This year, the girls outperformed the boys, with 96.91 percent clearing the exams, and pass percentage among boys was 93.90%.

The pass percentage among differently-abled students is 92.73 percent.

This year, a total of 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam and 15,75,103 appeared for the exam; out of these, 15,01,105 students have qualified the exam.

 5,39,373 students secured first division, followed by 5,50,809 students in the second division, and 3,30,588 in the third division.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students can check their SSC 10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 17 lakh students sat for SSC Class 12 examinations. The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Cup 2023: Meet Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, know his connection with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

'Focused around Islam': Matthew Hayden praises Pakistan cricket, says religion helps in discipline

Imran Khan pens heartfelt note on being skinny-shamed, says he felt 'deeply ashamed' after rumours of drug abuse

West Bengal Flood: 10,000 people rescued, Governor Ananda Bose to visit affected areas

Jitiya Vrat 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, vidhi, significance of Jivitputrika fast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE