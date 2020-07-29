Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 declared: Overall pass percentage 95.30%, girls outperform boys

In terms of district, Konkan topped the list with 98.77% andAurangabad division secured the least with 92%.

The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020 at the official website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The results were declared on the official website at 1 PM.

Interested students can get their scores at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

2019 recorded the decade low pass percentage in the state. This year, the pass percentage of candidates who appeared for the examinations is 95.30 percent, an increase of 18.20 percentage points as compared to last year.

In terms of districts, Konkan topped the list with 98.77% and Aurangabad division secured the least with 92%.

This year, the girls outperformed the boys, with 96.91 percent clearing the exams, and pass percentage among boys was 93.90%.

The pass percentage among differently-abled students is 92.73 percent.

This year, a total of 15,84,264 students had registered for the exam and 15,75,103 appeared for the exam; out of these, 15,01,105 students have qualified the exam.

5,39,373 students secured first division, followed by 5,50,809 students in the second division, and 3,30,588 in the third division.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students can check their SSC 10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 17 lakh students sat for SSC Class 12 examinations. The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23.