Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 declared: Direct link activated, check @mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020 at the official website of the board -- mahresult.nic.in. The results were declared on the official website at 1 PM.

Interested students can get their scores at the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Earlier, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed the date and time for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020. She had said that MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th result will be declared by the end of July.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: Where to checkOnce officially declared, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 will be made available online on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in 2020, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020: How to checkStep 1. Visit the official website- mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link-'Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 declared'.

Step 3. On the newly opened page, enter the necessary credentials like roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

Students can check their SSC 10th class result by using SMS. All they need to do is type an SMS in the specified format: MH<exam name> <Seat No.> and send it to 57766. Your result will be received on the same number after some time.

Students are advised to keep their roll number ready to check the Maharashtra SSC result 2020.

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020 out of which over 17 lakh students sat for SSC Class 12 examinations. The exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23.