Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2022: MSHSEB expected to declare Class 10, 12 results soon, know how to check

Picture Credit: IANS

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) to declare the result of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final exams soon. Once released, Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

MSHSEB conducted SSC exams from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC from March 4 to April 7.

More than 30 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year.

Steps to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for SSC & HSC?

Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Enter your required credentials.

Click on the “View Result” button.

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for 10th & 12th

Maha 10th 2022 exam date: March 15 to April 4, 2022

12th Maha 2022 exam date: March 4 to April 7, 2022

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: Second week of July 2022

Maharashtra HSC Board results 2022: 2nd week of June 2022