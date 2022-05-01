Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results 2022: MSHSEB likely to declare Class 10, 12 results by THIS date

File photo

Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) to declare the result of Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 final exams soon. Once released, Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

Speaking to TOI, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said the results to be declared by June 10 and June 20, respectively. He also added that the teachers are done with checking, and the moderation work and scanning of the answer sheet barcodes were in progress.

MSHSEB conducted SSC exams from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC from March 4 to April 7.

More than 30 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year.

List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2022:

mahahsscboard.in msbshse.co.in mh-ssc.ac.in mahresult.nic.in

Steps to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for SSC & HSC?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Enter your required credentials.

Click on the “View Result” button.

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 for 10th & 12th

Maharashtra Board 10th 2022 exam date: March 15 to April 4, 2022

Maharashtra Board 12th 2022 exam date: March 4 to April 7, 2022

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022: Second week of July 2022

Maharashtra HSC Board results 2022: 2nd week of June 2022