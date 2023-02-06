Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 admit card released: Know all important details here

Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the Secondary School Certificate or class 10th admit card on February 6 (Monday). Candidates who have applied to appear for the Maharashtra Board SSC exam 2023 can now download their Class 10 admit cards from the official website-- www.mahahsscboard.in.

Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2023 admit card. The Maharashtra SSC admit cards will be available for download through the school login.

Read: SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule

Maharashtra Board SSC admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of the MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in

Next click on the link that SSC Login

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the hall ticket and take a printout to submit to the students.

Candidates will be given a signed hard copy of the Class 10 board exam 2023 by the headmasters of the respective schools. In case, there are changes in the subject and medium in the Hall Ticket, the corrections should be made by the secondary schools by going to the divisional board.