Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card released at mahahsscboard.in, check details

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the supplementary hall ticket 2023. The hall tickets can be downloaded via the official website - www.mahahsscboard.in.

As per the official timetable, the SSC exams will be held from July 18 and August 1. The first language paper will be held on July 18 for Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi. German or French papers will be conducted in the second shift.

On the other hand, the HSC supplementary test will be conducted from July 18 to August 10. The tests will be held in two shifts - the first one starting at 11 am and the second shift starting at 3 pm.

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the Institute login link for HSC and SSC on the main website

Step 3: Enter the login details like Username and Password

Step 4: Sabe and download the Maharashtra Class 12 and 10 admit cards and distribute them to the students.

The Admit Cards will include all the important details like the name of the candidate, roll number, exam name, examination centre, address, reporting time, exam schedule, and instructions for students to follow.

The Maharashtra Board released the SSC results on June 2. The overall pass percentage was 93.83 percent. The HSC exam results were announced on May 25. The overall pass rate is 91.25 percent.