Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 OUT: Lost your Admit Card? Here's step-by-step process to get MSBSHSE roll number

Once released, Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. Maharashtra HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: websites to check  

  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • hsc.mahresults.org.in

READ: Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12th result today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Step-by-step guide to Download HSC Result Online 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
  • Check the Maharashtra HSC result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023

Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 Roll Number 

  • Step 1: Visit Maharashtra Board's official website at mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the 'Maharashtra Board Roll Number Finder' section on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Enter all the essential details like the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details to log in.
  • Step 4: The Maharashtra Board admit card details will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Check and download the information
  • Step 6: Now, save the details.

