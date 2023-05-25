Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 OUT: Lost your Admit Card? Here's step-by-step process to get MSBSHSE roll number

File photo

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. Maharashtra HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: websites to check

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Step-by-step guide to Download HSC Result Online

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

Check the Maharashtra HSC result link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023

Maharashtra Board HSC result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 Roll Number