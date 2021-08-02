Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 results on August 3 - Details here

After a lot of speculation and delay the authorities of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared that they will announcing the class 12 result tomorrow, August 3 at 4 pm.

The MSBSHSE HSC exams were cancelled this year due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. The results have been prepared on the basis of a different internal assessment like other boards across the country. This year, nearly 14 lakh students had registered for the HSC exam.

Once the results are declared, students can check their scores by visiting MSBSHSE's official website - mahahsscboard.in.

This year, a 40:30:30 evaluation criteria is being followed by the Maharashtra Board. This evaluation criteria is similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria. The class 10, and 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessments will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects, and the marks obtained in practicals will be uploaded by schools as per the usual process.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021:

Also read Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2021 Declared: Direct link to check MSBSHSE class 10 marksheet to be activated soon

-Go to the MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in / maharashtraeducation.com.

-On the homepage, click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Also read Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result tomorrow

-Now log in and enter your required credentials.

-Check your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021

-Download and take a printout