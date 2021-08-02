Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is will declare HSC Result 2021 tomorrow (August 2). Students can check the result through the official website of MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.in.

Nearly 14 lakh students had registered for the MSBSHSE HSC exam this year. MSBSHSE class 12 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra Board results have been prepared on the basis of a different internal assessment.

On Saturday (July 31), the board released the HSC roll numbers and seat numbers on the official website of the state board- mh-hsc.ac.in. The roll numbers have been released now, as the admit cards were not issued this year, since no examinations were held.

This year, a 40:30:30 evaluation criteria is being followed by Maharashtra Board. This evaluation criteria is similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria. The class 10, and 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessments will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects, and the marks obtained in practicals will be uploaded by schools as per the usual process.