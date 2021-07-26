Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 Latest Update: MSBSHSE is likely to announce class 12 result date, time today

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the HSC Result 2021 date and time today. Students can check the official website for the latest updates MSBSHSE, mahahsscboard.in. As per the Supreme Court directives, state boards are required to release the Class 12 Result by July 31, 2021. It is expected that Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 can be announced soon.

Around 14 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC. The official result website mahresults.nic.in was discontinued for the SSC Results 2021. The official site to check Maharashtra HSC class 12 Results 2021 is also expected to be announced soon.

This year, a 40:30:30 evaluation criteria is being followed by Maharashtra Board. This evaluation criteria is similar to CBSE's evaluation criteria. The class 10, and 11 marks will have 30 per cent weightage each while the class 12 internal assessments will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects, and the marks obtained in practicals will be uploaded by schools as per the usual process.

As a relaxation, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to pass all students. An official notification said, "Given the pandemic, the state board is permitted to pass all students in the HSC exam."

Any student who would be getting marks less than the minimum score will be given grace marks and promoted to the next class. Still, if any candidate is not satisfied with the marks allotted, they can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board.