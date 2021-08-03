Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 DECLARED on mahresult.nic.in: Check direct link here

In a piece of good news to all its students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), today i.e. August 3, declared the results for Maharashtra HSC class 12. The results came out at 2 pm today and the links to check Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 results have now been activated. The pass percentage this year is 99.68.

Activated websites to check Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 results

mahresult.nic.in

Also read Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 announced: Websites to check at 4 pm for direct link

hscresult.mkcl.org

msbshse.co.in

Also read Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 DECLARED, link yet to be activated

hscresult.11thdmission.org.in

A step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021 and download mark sheet

Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click the 'Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login and enter your credentials

Step 4: Check your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.