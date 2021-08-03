Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2021 DECLARED on mahresult.nic.in: Check direct link here
The result links to check Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 results have been activated now.
FIle Photo
Written By
Edited By
Riddhima Kanetkar
Source
DNA webdesk
In a piece of good news to all its students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), today i.e. August 3, declared the results for Maharashtra HSC class 12. The results came out at 2 pm today and the links to check Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 results have now been activated. The pass percentage this year is 99.68.
Activated websites to check Maharashtra Board HSC class 12 results
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
msbshse.co.in
hscresult.11thdmission.org.in
A step-by-step guide to check Maharashtra HSC class 12 result 2021 and download mark sheet
Step 1: Visit MSBSHSE website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click the 'Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021' link on the homepage.
Step 3: Login and enter your credentials
Step 4: Check your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2021
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.