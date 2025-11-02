Maharashtra Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam timetable released at mahahsscboard.in; Check complete exam schedule here

The Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) has released the exam timetable for the 2025 SSC and HSC exams. Class 10 exams will begin on 20th February 2026, and Class 12 exams on 10th February 2026. Students can download the detailed datesheet from the official MSBSHSE website.

Key Dates for Maharashtra Board Exams 2025

As per the official datesheet:

The SSC (Class 10) exams will begin on 20th February 2026 and conclude on 18th March 2026. These exams will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The HSC (Class 12) exams are scheduled to commence on 10th February 2026, concluding on 11th March 2026. Similar to the SSC exams, the HSC exams will also be held in two shifts: the first shift from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

How to Download the Maharashtra Board Exam Timetable

Students can follow these simple steps to download the official exam datesheet for 2025:

Visit the official Maharashtra State Board website at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, look for the link titled 'Maharashtra Board Exam 2025 Datesheet for SSC, HSC' and click on it.

The datesheet will appear in PDF format on your screen.

Review the exam schedule carefully, and download the PDF for future reference.

Important Information for Students

All students need to keep track of any updates related to the exams. The MSBSHSE will continue to provide updates regarding the exam centre details, hall tickets, and other essential information on their official website.

Students are advised to regularly check the MSBSHSE website to stay informed about any changes or important notices as the exam dates approach.

As the exams are fast approaching, students should focus on their revision schedules and stay organised. The datesheet release is an essential step towards the final preparations, and students should plan their study timetable accordingly to ensure success.