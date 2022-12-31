Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 dates: MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC date sheet released at mahahsscboard.in

File photo

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) timetable for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams have been released. Students can check the Maharashtra Board 2023 date sheet/ timetable on the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra board SSC Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on March 2 (Thursday) to March 25 (Saturday). Whereas, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams will begin on February 21 with English (01) followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian on February 22. The last exam of MSBHSE Class 12 exam will be on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.

The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams 2023 will start with the first-language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or third-Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.

