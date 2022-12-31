Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 dates: MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC date sheet released at mahahsscboard.in

The official website mahahsscboard.in has made the Class 10 and Class 12 MSBSHSE time table 2023 PDF.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023 dates: MSBSHSE Class 10 SSC, Class 12 HSC date sheet released at mahahsscboard.in
File photo

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) timetable for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams have been released. Students can check the Maharashtra Board 2023 date sheet/ timetable on the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra board SSC Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on March 2 (Thursday) to March 25 (Saturday). Whereas, Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exams will begin on February 21 with English (01) followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian on February 22. The last exam of MSBHSE Class 12 exam will be on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.

The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams 2023 will start with the first-language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or third-Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet released; do's and don'ts to prepare for class 10, 12 exams

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jammu and Kashmir photos: IED devices, guns, Rs 5 lakh found in package in Samba
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Viral Photos of the Day: Kartik Aaryan plays football, Ananya Panday stuns in casuals
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google Doodle today: Google celebrates last day of 2022 with New Year’s eve Doodle
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.