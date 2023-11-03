Headlines

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024: MSBSHSE releases class 10th, 12th time table at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024: The board exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024.

Nov 03, 2023

The timetable for the Secondary School Certificate Examination(class 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination(class 12th) has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). According to the official datesheet, the Maharashtra board has revised the Class 12 board exam 2024 schedule.

The board exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. Earlier, the Class 12 board exams 2024 were scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 14, 2024. Students can download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Exam Datesheet 2023 through the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Board exam will be held in two shifts. For the HSC examination, the morning shift is scheduled to be conducted from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The afternoon shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6.00 PM.  

Details Mentioned in Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024

  • Name of the subject
  • Exam Timing
  • Exam Date
  • Name of the Subject and code
  • Class name

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2024 – Steps to Check SSC, HSC Time Table 

  • Visit the official website – mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on the "TIME TABLE FOR HSC FEB 2024 VOCATIONAL COURSES/TIME TABLE FOR HSC FEB 2024 GENERAL AND BIFOCAL COURSES. TIME TABLE FOR SSC MARCH 2024.”
  • A new pdf document will appear on the screen.
  • Check the exam date, day, time, and other details.
