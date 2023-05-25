Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 today at mahresults.org.in: Direct link, how to check via SMS, other details

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Thursday (May 25). Candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 at 2 pm on the official website-- mahresults.org.in. As many as 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2023.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 between February 21 to March 21, 2023. This year, the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 will not reveal the names of toppers for any of the streams. However, the board will release details on pass percentage and other information.

Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tomorrow: Official website, alternate ways to check Maha Board Class 12 Result

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check marks

First, go to the official website-- mahresult.nic.in

Now, open the HSC result link

Enter your credentials and login

Check and download your result.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check via SMS