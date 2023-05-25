Search icon
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 today at mahresults.org.in: Direct link, how to check via SMS, other details

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be declared today at mahresults.org.in. Check below all important details on the Maharashtra board HSC Result.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declared on Thursday (May 25). Candidates will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 at 2 pm on the official website-- mahresults.org.in.  As many as 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exam 2023.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 between February 21 to March 21, 2023. This year, the Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 will not reveal the names of toppers for any of the streams. However, the board will release details on pass percentage and other information. 

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check marks

  • First, go to the official website-- mahresult.nic.in
  • Now, open the HSC result link
  • Enter your credentials and login
  • Check and download your result.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: How to check via SMS

  • SMS 'MHHSCSEAT NO./ MHSSCSEAT NO'
  • Send it to 57766
  • HSC result of Maharashtra board is sent on the same number as SMS.

