Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT: See top highlights on the Maharashtra Class 12 board result

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared via press conference, the result link for candidates to check will be activated at 2 pm. Over 91 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.

This year the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 has been topped by Kanpur. Around 96.01 per cent pass percentage has been recorded in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023. Followed by Pune with 93.34 per cent and the third position has been sured by Kolhapur with 93.28 per cent.

This year, over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and around 13 lakh candidates have passed the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023.

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

Science: 96.09 per cent (highest among all streams)

Arts: 84.05 per cent

Commerce: 90.42 per cent

Business courses: 89.25 per cent

Overall: 91.25 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check