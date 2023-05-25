Search icon
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT: See top highlights on the Maharashtra Class 12 board result

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 has been declared today via press conference. The result link will be activated at 2 pm. Read below to catch all latest updates on the Mah HSC Result 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT: See top highlights on the Maharashtra Class 12 board result
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared via press conference, the result link for candidates to check will be activated at 2 pm. Over 91 per cent of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023. 

This year the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 has been topped by Kanpur. Around 96.01 per cent pass percentage has been recorded in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023. Followed by Pune with 93.34 per cent and the third position has been sured by Kolhapur with 93.28 per cent. 

This year, over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and around 13 lakh candidates have passed the Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023. 

Read: Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED LIVE Updates: 91.25% pass in Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE class 12th result

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

  • Science: 96.09 per cent (highest among all streams)
  • Arts: 84.05 per cent 
  • Commerce: 90.42 per cent 
  • Business courses: 89.25 per cent
  • Overall: 91.25 per cent.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
  • Check the Maharashtra HSC result link.
  • Enter the login credentials such as roll number and mother name. 
  • Click on the ‘submit’ button.
  • Your Maharashtra board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the Maharashtra 12th marksheet 2023

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK
