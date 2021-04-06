Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: SSC, HSC exams to be postponed? Get latest updates here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: As per the latest update, the Maharashtra Education Department and the State Board is considering postponing the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021 for Class 10 students and Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 for Class 12 students due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. While the state school education department has already announced the dates of offline SSC and HSC board exams, students are not in favour of the conduction of offline mode of exams due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not given any clarification on the postponement, recent media reports have hinted that such a plan is under consideration.

However, no final decision regarding the deferment of MSBSHSE 10th and 12th exams has been taken yet. The probability of board exams getting postponed is high as the cases of coronavirus in the state are increasing rapidly.

This is what Education Minister said

Earlier, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, talking to a leading daily, didn't completely rule out the possibility of postponement of the SSC and HSC Exams 2021 for the Maharashtra Board. "I can't say anything at this moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken in a week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams," she said.

She said that if the plan to defer the HSC, SSC exams is approved, they will have to seek the consent from chief minister's office (CMO) regarding the final proposal.

Varsha Gaikwad will hold a meeting today, i.e. April 6, to discuss upcoming board class 10, 12 exams in light of new COVID-19 restrictions.

HSC, SSC Board Exams 2021

HSC board theory exams are scheduled to begin from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and SSC board theory exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 20, 2021, via offline mode.

The state government of Maharashtra will likely announce the decision regarding the board exams by Friday.