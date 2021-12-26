Maharashtra Board class 10, 12 Exam Update: MSBSHSE timetable released for HSC, SSC - Details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for class 10 and class 12 exam 2022. As per the schedule, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC i.e Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC i.e Class 10) exams will be held in March 2022. Candidates can check the datasheet available on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be conducted from March 4 to March 30, and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held between March 15 and April 24.

The Maharashtra Board exams will be held in two shifts – in the morning 10:30 am to 2 pm and in the evening 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The Maharashtra Board HSC results will be declared in the month of June and SSC results will be declared in the month of July 2022.

Maharashtra Board Class 10th Exam Time Table 2021: Direct Link

Maharashtra Board Class 12th Board Exam Dates: Direct Link