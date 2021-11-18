Maharashtra Board 2022: MSBSHSE begins registration for SSC exam at mahahsscboard.in

The registration process for Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 will begin on November 18, 2021, by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Application forms can be filled by Schools for Class 9 students through the official website of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in.

As per the schedule, the registration will conclude on December 9, 2021. Through the Saral database, the forms can be filled for students. Registrations with the late fee option will be available from December 20 to December 28, 2021, till 5 pm. The fee challan can be downloaded between November 18 to December 30, 2021. Schools can follow the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022: Steps to register

Go to the MSBSHSE website, mahahsscboard.in.

On the home page, click on the login or registration link.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application form.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.