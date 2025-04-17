Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 not requiring Hindi, the state will make it a compulsory third language subject for students in Classes 1 to 5, in addition to Marathi and English.

As part of the National Education Policy 2020(NEP 2020 implementation, Maharashtra is set to introduce a significant change in its school curriculum. Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, students from Classes 1 to 5 will be required to study Hindi as a compulsory third language subject.

This decision aims to enhance linguistic skills and cultural understanding among young students. The move is in line with the phased implementation of the NEP at the school level, as announced by the state school education department.



Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 not requiring Hindi, the state will make it a compulsory third language subject for students in Classes 1 to 5, in addition to Marathi and English. The three-language formula will now be introduced at the primary level, expanding its scope beyond secondary education. This shift will bring notable changes to the language curriculum, particularly in Marathi-medium and English-medium schools, where students will study Marathi, English, and Hindi.



Furthermore, the state will transition from the current 10+2 education structure to the NEP-recommended 5+3+3+4 model, revolutionising the way school education is organised and delivered across Maharashtra. This revamped structure divides schooling into four stages: the Foundation Stage for ages 3-8, focusing on early childhood education; the Preparatory Stage for Classes 3-5, building foundational skills; the Pre-Secondary Stage for Classes 6-8, preparing students for higher classes; and the Secondary Stage for Classes 9-12, enhancing subject-specific knowledge.

An education department official noted that this marks a crucial shift in early education, intending to build multilingual competency early on. The rollout will occur in phases, starting with Class 1 in 2025-26. To prepare for the transition, textbooks are being revised to incorporate Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural context while adhering to national standards. This effort is being undertaken in collaboration with Balbharati, ensuring that the new materials are ready for use across all mediums of instruction.