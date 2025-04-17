EDUCATION
Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 not requiring Hindi, the state will make it a compulsory third language subject for students in Classes 1 to 5, in addition to Marathi and English.
As part of the National Education Policy 2020(NEP 2020 implementation, Maharashtra is set to introduce a significant change in its school curriculum. Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, students from Classes 1 to 5 will be required to study Hindi as a compulsory third language subject.
This decision aims to enhance linguistic skills and cultural understanding among young students. The move is in line with the phased implementation of the NEP at the school level, as announced by the state school education department.
Despite the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 not requiring Hindi, the state will make it a compulsory third language subject for students in Classes 1 to 5, in addition to Marathi and English. The three-language formula will now be introduced at the primary level, expanding its scope beyond secondary education. This shift will bring notable changes to the language curriculum, particularly in Marathi-medium and English-medium schools, where students will study Marathi, English, and Hindi.
Furthermore, the state will transition from the current 10+2 education structure to the NEP-recommended 5+3+3+4 model, revolutionising the way school education is organised and delivered across Maharashtra. This revamped structure divides schooling into four stages: the Foundation Stage for ages 3-8, focusing on early childhood education; the Preparatory Stage for Classes 3-5, building foundational skills; the Pre-Secondary Stage for Classes 6-8, preparing students for higher classes; and the Secondary Stage for Classes 9-12, enhancing subject-specific knowledge.
An education department official noted that this marks a crucial shift in early education, intending to build multilingual competency early on. The rollout will occur in phases, starting with Class 1 in 2025-26. To prepare for the transition, textbooks are being revised to incorporate Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural context while adhering to national standards. This effort is being undertaken in collaboration with Balbharati, ensuring that the new materials are ready for use across all mediums of instruction.
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani worked as teacher after her marriage to Reliance chairman, her monthly salary was Rs..., she used it to pay for...
6 most amazing facts about NASA's space suits we bet you didn't know!
Navigating Intricacies: How Raji Natarajan excels in global taxation and M&A with precision
The $1 Million Mistake: How delaying legacy system updates costs companies big
Cracking the Code: Santosh Jawalkar’s Expertise in Debugging and Performance Optimization
Jaat 2: Sunny Deol announces new mission in Jaat sequel, reunites with Gopichand Malineni
Actor Shine Tom Chacko caught fleeing hotel room during drug raid, CCTV footage goes viral
Pakistan gears up for major offensive in Balochistan, will it put Baloch people in concentration camps like Uyghur of China?
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani delayed his wedding with Shloka Mehta for a year due to..., Isha Ambani...
Ranveer Allahbadia says ‘Samay Raina will be back’, sends Apoorva Mukhija his love and wishes: 'All of us have gotten...'
Maharashtra approves New Education Policy 2020, Hindi made compulsory as third language for classes...
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy visited this famous South Indian restaurant in..., its founder is...
Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious alleges misbehaviour by Devara actor Shine Tom Chacko on movie set
Meet Seema Singh, owns Rs 185 crore house in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty attended her..., business is...
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance to visit these places during India visit next week: What are their plans?
Madhubala and Meena Kumari were once best friends, their friendship was ruined after they both fell in love with..., became enemies, one wanted to beat other with..
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani once used to share room, washroom with 18-20 girls due to..., Nita Ambani calls this...
Viral video: Babil Khan gets upset with paps after his video with Huma Qureshi circulates online, says 'kaand kar diya tum logo ne'
Meet actor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth's co-star, who went bankrupt 4 times, drove taxis, cleaned toilets for survival, now works as..
Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, once vomited after filming rape scene in..., her name is...
Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built Taj Mahal for Mumtaz, but it is built on land owned by...
Delhi CEO uses AI to catch employee moonlighting, sparks work from home debate: 'WFH doesn't mean you...'
Anurag Kashyap criticises censor board after Phule controversy: 'Milke decide karlo caste...’
Who is Chinmay Deore, Indian-origin student who filed lawsuit against Trump administration amid US immigration crackdown
Pakistan’s most expensive train is no match for Palace on Wheels, Maharaj Express, Vande Bharat, runs from..., features include...
TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2025: Trump, Musk, Yunus featured on list; Is any Indian included?
Viral video: Aishwarya Rai gets emotional as Jaya Bachchan calls her 'ideal Mrs Abhishek Bachchan'
This film earned crores without ever getting released in theatres, was made for Rs 75 lakh, had no stars, saw hit sequel, it earned Rs.., movie was..
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore home Antilia has no AC, but it remains cool due to...
Vinesh Phogat's net worth was only Rs 5 crore before Paris Olympics, her net worth jumped to Rs…, after she decided to...
VIDEO: Colossal Squid, transparent sea animal, seen alive for first time in 100 years
This is world's costliest building, it is not Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, Buckingham Palace, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the building is in..., name is...
Jaideep Ahlawat rejected Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana? Here's what we know
Big update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: India to get E5, E3 Shinkansen trains by early 2026 free from...
Meet woman who lives in house more expensive than Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..., she is married to...
Chris Martin says he suffers from depression, Coldplay fans react: 'I wanted to talk...'
China issues big statement amid Donald Trump's 245% tariffs: 'If US continues to...'
Who is Dr. Mumtaz Patel, new Indian-origin president of UK's Royal College of Physicians and fifth woman to hold position
Meet actor who did not get fame even after doing 11 films, one TV show changed his life; has a career of over 27 years but net worth is just Rs..
New joinee resigns 1 day after joining, cites 'maza nhi araha', CEO asks, 'Which maza exactly?'
Good Friday 2025: Will banks remain open or closed on April 18? Check details here
Israel once planned to attack Pakistan's nuclear sites, could have easily destroyed them all, but stopped due to...
BluSmart cab services to be closed? Anmol Singh Jaggi suspends operations after Sebi...
Meet actress who was thrown out of 13 films, directors called her 'manhoos', fat and ugly; later gave Rs 100-crore solo hit
Indian Army used this unique tactic during war with Pakistan in 1971, ordered thousands of condoms due to...
Not Sholay, DDLJ, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Ghajini, this was the first film to mint Rs 100 crore worldwide; earned more than RRR, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal overseas
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch MI vs SRH match 33 live on TV, online?
MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Does Nita Ambani drink world’s ‘most expensive’ gold water bottle worth Rs....?
Viral Video: Influencer conducts iodine test at outlets of top celebs, THIS restaurant’s result sparks online debate
Meet man who owns Rs 98 crore duplex, has Rs 135 crore salary package, close aide of Ratan Tata, he works as...
Why did Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani start her career at McKinsey instead of Reliance?
This film ran for nine weeks in theatres, earned four times its budget, became blockbuster, made outsider a star, hero was...
DNA TV Show: Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough
DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc shine as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in first super over of the season
BluSmart suspends cab bookings via app in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru after Sebi action on promotors
Jaat box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol film continues to struggle, earns less than Rs 60 crore in India in first week
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 7: Ajith Kumar film beats Game Changer, becomes fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 behind...
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma surrenders 2.1 crore ESOPs worth Rs 1800 crore after...
Jr NTR's drastic weight loss leaves fans worried, is War 2 actor on Ozempic? Here's what we know
Vivek Agnihotri confirms The Delhi Files is postponed, won't clash with War 2, Coolie: 'Film important hai, date nahi' | Exclusive
Who owns Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Vande Bharat trains? The real owner is…
Match fixing scare in IPL 2025? BCCI issues stern warning to teams, players against ‘dubious’ Hyderabad businessman
Meet the richest DM of UP, 2011 batch IAS officer, whose total assests are worth Rs...
Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her growth in industry: 'I’m chasing a lot more'
Meet actor, who gave 40 flops, 33 films never released, still lives lavish life, is Mukesh Ambani's neighbour, net worth is...
'These runs are of no use if...': Rohit Sharma reveals how his mindset changed after 2019 World Cup loss
World's No. 1 university! Donald Trump calls it 'joke', says, "It teaches hate and stupidity"
This is India's first train with an ATM, passengers allowed to withdraw cash even...; check route
Meet actress who made flop debut, was demanded by Pakistani soldiers during Kargil war, got married at her peak, is still a superstar at 57, she is..
Meet actress, who became national crush after romantic song with Aamir Khan, career was ruined after her rape scene was shot without...
IPL 2025: Nitish Rana breaks silence on Rajasthan Royals picking Riyan Parag as captain over him
Is Muhammad Yunus forming anti-India axis with Pakistan and China? Dhaka-Islamabad meeting after 15 years!
Meet Indian man who owns 22 luxury apartments in Burj Khalifa, his business is…, net worth is Rs…
IPL 2025: Big boost for Lucknow Super Giants as 156.7 kmph star Mayank Yadav joins team ahead of Rajasthan Royals clash
BIG challenge to Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg as Sam Altman's OpenAI launches its social media platform to compete with X, Instagram
Meet world's sixth richest man who pays Rs 40 lakh monthly rent to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
Made in Rs 80 crore, this film was pushed 5 times, became box office disaster, its failure broke actor's heart, earned just Rs...
When Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's take on extramarital affairs raised eyebrows
Ambitious vision amid trade war: 13,000km UNDERWATER China-US bullet train! Dream or distant reality?
Anu Agarwal calls Aashiqui her 'baby', claims she made film, Mahesh Bhatt 'successful', advises Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela to...
Kapil Sharma’s trainer reveals how comedian shed pounds following THIS fat loss method
Viral video: Navi Mumbai turns pink as thousands of flamingos flock to wetlands
World’s first oil well was found in this country 179 years ago, locals still live luxurious lives, it is located in...
'Nobody should...': BCCI breaks silence on why umpires are randomly checking bats in IPL 2025 matches
India's highest-paid actress charges Rs 30 crore, her fees is more than top actors; not Alia, Deepika, Nayanthara, Rashmika
Google layoffs to affect Indian employees in Hyderabad, Bengaluru? Here's when it is expected
'Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan hot': When RR Star Riyan Parag's alleged YouTube search history went viral - Here's what he said
Mastering Growth: How Aditya Scaled Businesses Through Strategic Client Acquisition
'Yeh hero bana, toh industry chhod dunga': Meet actor who was mocked for his looks, was called 'kaala', became superstar, he is...
Viral video: Man tears co-passenger’s shirt in Delhi metro, dares him to punch back; internet reacts
Burj Khalifa in Dubai is tallest building in world, but do you know which is India’s tallest? Not Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is..., its height is...
Gold soars to record $3,294.99: Revealing forces behind glitter, skyrocketing prices
Flying from Ghaziabad? Hindon Airport to begin flights for three new routes from May 1; check fares
When is Good Friday 2025, and why its date change every year?
DC vs RR, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and result at Arun Jaitley stadium - All you need to know
India's first private railway station is not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, the name is..., it is in...
Sagarika Ghatge, who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan and has welcomed first child with Zaheer Khan, is connected with Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur and Holkars of Indore
Good news for Azim Premji as Wipro's net profit rises to Rs 3569 crore in just...
Baba Vanga prediction: Muslim rule in 44 nations by..., are India, Nepal on the list?